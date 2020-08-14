Swartz Discusses Barnstable Town Council Candidacy

CENTERVILLE – Jeffrey Swartz says he’s ready to represent Precinct 4 on the Barnstable Town Council.

“Feeling like this is a good chance for me. I’m ready on day one,” Swartz, who is a Centerville resident and member of the planning board, said.

“I’m the only one who can say that.”

Swartz has described the upcoming special election as a “two issue race,” revolving around the unresolved T-Mobile cell tower situation in the town and zoning with short term rental properties.

He believes that the Centerville Historic District is not the best location for a cell tower.

While he thinks that proposed regulations for those looking to rent on a short term basis are fine in a vacuum, he is opposed to re-zoning the entire town’s districts.

He contended that doing so would be unfair to those who bought homes in specific districts “to be guaranteed privacy.” Re-zoning, he said, should respect homeowners who bought in the area in the past, while other aspects such as public parking could be addressed in future amendments.

He also believes that fines for violations of these rules are currently far below where they should be, and that they should be higher to “keep people honest.”

Swartz said that he’s received a warm reception to his candidacy announcement, and people have offered to help his cause.

“People really know who I am, and they know I’m going to be good if I have the pleasure to be elected,” he continued.

Swartz is looking to be elected to the seat left vacant by Britt Beedenbender.