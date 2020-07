CENTERVILLE – Jeffrey Swartz recently announced his candidacy for the open Barnstable town council seat.

Swartz, a resident of Centerville, is a member of the town’s planning board. In a statement, he explained that he is looking to represent the Precinct Four area by listening to all sides of issues.

Swartz is looking to be elected to the seat vacated by Britt Beedenbender, who stepped down from the position last week. A special election date has yet to be determined by the town.