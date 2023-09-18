Talk and Walk with a Doc Event Returns

PROVINCETOWN – The Healthy Parks, Healthy People three-part wellness initiative will continue at the Beech Forest Trail in Provincetown on September 30, starting at 9 a.m.

This will be the third and final installment of “Talk and Walk with a Doc” which features a short trail walk and presentations about mindfulness, the importance of a good night’s sleep and overall cardiac health.

Speakers will include Cape Cod Healthcare cardiologist Elissa Thompson, mindfulness coach Ellen Sullivan, and a park ranger, with a Q&A session following.

The outdoor wellness series at the National Seashore is offered as part of the Healthy Parks, Healthy People program, which is in its ninth season as a partnership between Cape Cod Healthcare and the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The program encourages outdoor exercise and exposure to nature through parks and public lands as a way to maintain good health, featuring the local resources of the trails, facilities, programs and staff of the National Park Service.

The event is free and open to the public and registration is not required, but it is encouraged.

Registrants will receive news and updates in the event of a rain delay or postponement.

For more information and to register visit their website.