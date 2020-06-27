TD Bank Summer Concert Series Transitioning to Online Format

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod and TD Bank have announced that this year’s “TD Bank Summer Concert Series” will be transitioned to an online program.

The series has traditionally been held at outdoor venues across Cape Cod.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the performances will be live streamed on the AFCC’s Facebook page.

“We are grateful to TD Bank for continuing their sponsorship of this series and for supporting local music,” AFCC Executive Director Julie Wake said.

“This season is particularly important as gig musicians have really suffered from closures due to COVID-19. Although we cannot gather in-person, we can still come together to enjoy our talented musicians as they perform live in their studios, homes, and front yards.”

The series is set to kick off at the beginning of July and run through the end of August, with concerts taking place every Wednesday evening at 7 pm and every Sunday morning at 11 am.

“At TD Bank, we believe in creating more opportunities for people to get involved with local initiatives, in supporting arts and culture that reflects diverse voices, and in helping people feel a sense of community,” said TD Bank Relationship Manager Marius Dehelean.

“The TD Bank Summer Concert Series reimagined is a great example of this and serves as a platform to showcase the amazing talent right here on Cape Cod. As a resident of the Cape, I could not be more proud to support the efforts of the Arts Foundation as they continue to help local artists.”

Audiences will recognize several musicians, including jazz composer and guitarist Bert Jackson of Brewster and singer-songwriter Kim Moberg of Centerville, who have lent their artistic talents to the series in previous years.

Jackson, who is scheduled to perform live on Sunday, July 12th with Scott Lariviere on bass, Kareem Sanjaghi on drums, and Peter Mann on keyboards, said he was eager to participate in this summer’s iteration.

“We’re very appreciative of TD Bank for supporting local musicians, especially this year,” Jackson said.

“We haven’t played together for a while, so it should be interesting. As musicians, we’re all discovering that there are new ways to deliver music aside from going and playing in a bar.”

Moberg said this year’s concert series will be a way for musicians like her to bring a little piece of the Cape to audiences throughout the world.

“It’s a way for them to still feel like they are part of the summer community here,” said Moberg.

“This series shows not only the local people, but all the tourists who come here to visit, what a rich artistic community we have on the Cape.”

To watch each performance, people should visit the AFCC’s Facebook page here,or the Facebook page of the musician performing.

All performances are free of charge.

Some performances will also be streamed live on Instagram.

The following is the full lineup for this year’s TD Bank Summer Concert Series: