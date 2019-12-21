You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Teenage Brothers Involved in Crash Making Progress in Recovery

Teenage Brothers Involved in Crash Making Progress in Recovery

December 21, 2019

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe organizers

BOURNE–The brothers who were involved in a crash earlier this week in Bourne are making significant progress in their recovery, according to a recent GoFundMe update.

Colin and Evan Bostwick are reportedly both active and alert. They have each eaten meals, drank, communicated with others, and walked with assistance.

Colin and Evan have also been transported out of the ICU and onto a regular pediatric floor at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.

In response to the accident, fellow classmates at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School launched a GoFundMe page in order to aid the Bostwick family with medical expenses and other needs.

To learn more and to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


