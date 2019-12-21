Teenage Brothers Involved in Crash Making Progress in Recovery

BOURNE–The brothers who were involved in a crash earlier this week in Bourne are making significant progress in their recovery, according to a recent GoFundMe update.

Colin and Evan Bostwick are reportedly both active and alert. They have each eaten meals, drank, communicated with others, and walked with assistance.

Colin and Evan have also been transported out of the ICU and onto a regular pediatric floor at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.

In response to the accident, fellow classmates at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School launched a GoFundMe page in order to aid the Bostwick family with medical expenses and other needs.

To learn more and to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.