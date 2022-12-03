Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center.

The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth.

Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location.

Appointments are still required for certain services, including driver’s license and learner’s permit testing.

“The RMV continues to focus on providing accessible, flexible and convenient RMV services and identifying ways in which we can improve experiences customers have while visiting Service Center locations,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie in a statement.

“We look forward to making key renovations to the long-standing Yarmouth Service Center and encourage members of the public to visit the temporary location to conduct required in-person transactions.”

State officials remind the public that senior citizen hours for customers 65 years of age or older are available by appointment on Wednesday mornings from 8 am to 10 am.