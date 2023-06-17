Temporary Road Closures in Hyannis Saturday

HYANNIS – Emergency road maintenance will take place on Parkway Place in Hyannis on Saturday.

The work will require road closures.

The full statement from the town is as follows:

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, a portion of Parkway Place, Hyannis, will be closed as emergency sewer repairs are performed. Work will occur between the hours of 6:00AM and 5:00PM. All local resident, business and emergency access will be maintained.

Posted detours will be in place, along with traffic control to assist in directing motorists. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction areas, and follow posted safety and detour signs.

To view real-time road closures and detours associated with this work, please visit the Waze Live Map located at: https://www.waze.com/live-map.