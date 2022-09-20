You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Texas Sheriff Investigating Flights to Martha’s Vineyard

September 20, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff has opened a criminal investigation into two flights of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Monday did not say what laws may have been broken in putting 48 Venezuelans on private planes last week from San Antonio.

The elected Democratic sheriff says investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.

DeSantis’ office responded with a statement that said the migrants had been given more options to succeed in Massachusetts.

By PAUL J. WEBER, The Associated Press
