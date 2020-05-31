Cape Playhouse To Begin Renovations After Receiving Grant

DENNIS – The Cape Cod Center for the Arts announced last week that they have been approved for a 2020 Capital Grant by the board of MassDevelopment, the Mass Cultural Council’s partner in the 2020 administration of the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund.

The $150,000 grant was designed for exterior renovations of the Cape Playhouse for preservation, winterization and energy efficiency of the original 1838 structure that was converted into a theatre in 1926.

“Were going to do a lot of exterior renovation on the playhouse. We’ll be able to do some re-shingling and insulate the building at the same time, so that will really help us in future times to expand the duration and diversity of the programming we can offer in the space,” Said Consultant Producer at The Cape Playhouse Joe Grandy

That grant coupled with a 250,000 dollar grant awarded by the Dennis Community Preservation Committee in December 2019 will allow The Cape Playhouse to move forward on phase 1 of their plan to insulate and re-shingle the theatre.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the Cape Playhouse’s 2020 season, the renovations will be able to start sooner than initially expected.

“We are always trying to look on the bright side, and what we can do now and if we were able to run our normal season we would not be able to embark on this project until fall, now were already starting to take the steps to get the quotes and figure out who were going to use for this project,” said Grandy.