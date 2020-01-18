The Club at New Seabury’s 95 Shore Restaurant Wins Golden Fork Award

MASHPEE – 95 shore, a new casual upscale bar and restaurant at The Club at New Seabury, has been chosen by Golf Inc. Magazine, among golf’s best dining destinations in the coveted “Best New Public” category of the magazine’s fifth annual “Golden Fork Awards”.

95 shore earned second place in the category and is featured in the January-February issue of Golf Inc. Magazine.

The “Golden Fork Awards” honor the top new and improved golf dining facilities across the nation.

Editors judged 95 Shore and numerous entries based on a number of categories, including improvements in revenue, traffic, guest satisfaction, aesthetics, service, menus, and capital investment.

“When you have a beautifully new designed space that complement’s a picture perfect-setting overlooking Nantucket Sound and a world-class chef in Mark Porcaro it’s a recipe for success and you feel confident people will come an enjoy themselves,” said Chris Card, President of The Club at New Seabury.

“To be recognized nationally with a Golden Fork, is gratifying and humbling. We realize and appreciate the commitment to excellence and dedication our staff put forth in what was a truly transformational year. From training to menu development to an enhanced win program, 95 Shore emphasized guest satisfaction and we will continue to focus on providing a great experience.”

The Club at New Seabury, a premier Private Golf and Resort Community, completed a significant property renovation and transformed its club house in spring 2019.

95 Shore was at the center of the project.