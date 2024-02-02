You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Theo Epstein Rejoining Red Sox

February 2, 2024

BOSTON (AP) — Theo Epstein is returning to the Boston Red Sox.

The architect of two Boston World Series championships is returning to the organization as a minority owner and part-time senior adviser to its parent company, Fenway Sports Group.

Epstein will advise the sports and entertainment conglomerate on operations and investment strategy. Fenway Sports Group owns the Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool of the English Premier League and NASCAR’s RFK Racing.

Epstein will be stepping down as an advisor to Major League Baseball. In that role, he helped devise new rules designed to speed up the games and increase the amount of action.

