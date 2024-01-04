Chatham Holds Third Community Engagement Forum

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham, along with consultants Barrett Planning Group and Dodson & Flinker Landscape Architects, will hold the third and final community engagement meeting discussing affordable housing on January 17 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will look at the possible affordable and attainable housing development scenarios on the Town-owned properties on Main Street, West Chatham, and Meetinghouse Road.

Members of the Chatham community are invited to participate in the hybrid meeting, either in-person in the large meeting room at the Town Office Annex, or online via the teams meeting link, available on the Meetings & Events Calendar on the Town’s website.

The meeting will conclude an inclusive community visioning process launched in December of 2022 to guide the direction of future development on each Town-owned property.

The Meetinghouse Road site was purchased exclusively with Affordable Housing Trust funds and will have affordable housing, while the Main Street site will likely have a combination of both affordable and attainable housing.

During the meeting, Barrett Planning Group and Dodson, & Flinker will present final design concepts that illustrate the development potential of each site.

The concepts presented will not represent official plans for either property, but will reflect information and feedback received from the Chatham community at the two prior forums in December of 2022, and February of 2023, along with the online Community Housing Survey.

Feedback from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees meeting on September 19, 2023, will also be received regarding site layout, density, and housing type.