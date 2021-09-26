Thirwood Place Announces New Executive Director

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth recently announced the addition of Ken Smith as their new Executive Director.

Thirwood Place is a family-owned senior living community offering accommodations for both independent and assisted living.

Smith comes to Thirwood Place from a General Manager role with the Dan’I Webster Inn in Sandwich and has served several roles in the hospitality industry over the past 30 years.

Smith previously held a role as Director of Operations for Thirwood Place.

“I look forward to reconnecting with the vibrant Thirwood Place community as I return in the new role of Executive Director,” said Smith.

“Since the day the doors opened here, Thirwood Place has been recognized as one of the top facilities on Cape Cod and beyond.”

In addition to his experience in the hospitality industry, Smith has served in numerous roles in local government, being named Vice Chair of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce in 2015 and serving as Chairman of the Board for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

Smith is currently Chair of the Yarmouth Community and Economic Development Committee.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter