Park City Wind Gets Draft Approved for Air Quality Permits

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The US Department of Environmental Protection has approved three air quality permits for offshore wind developments just south of Cape Cod and the islands, including two Park City Wind projects.

The draft permits will allow for construction to begin on the three offshore wind development areas located in federal waters, however the EPA is seeking public comment before the permits are finalized.

Park City Wind plans to land undersea power cables at Craigville Beach after receiving state approval recently, though some residents have voiced concerns about safety and environmental impact.

The projects could contribute three gigawatts of energy, enough to power 1.8 million homes and inching closer to President Joe Biden’s goal of generating 30 gigawatts of clean energy from offshore Wind by 2030.

“New England continues to lead the way to our clean energy future, growing clean tech jobs, and making sure our communities most overburdened by air pollution can breathe clean air and take advantage of green workforce development,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David Cash in a statement from the agency.

The public comment deadline is January 25th for the Park City wind projects.