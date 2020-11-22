Three Artists Selected for MassDevelopment Hyannis Residency

HYANNIS – Three local artists have been selected for a four-week residency program developed by the Hyannis Transformative Development Initiative Partnership from MassDevelopment.

The TDI is a program for Gateway Cities designed to accelerate growth within focused districts through cross-sector partnerships to engage community members in actionable planning, implementing local development initiatives, and spur public and private investment.

Artists Rachael Devaney of Onset, Deanna Nagle of Hyannis, and Lily Olin of Brewster will be given access to free studio space in downtown Hyannis as well as an artist stipend to create projects that will add to the cultural vibrancy of the area.

Devaney is a freelance reporter and photojournalist who grew up in Centerville, and already has her project idea.

She will be blowing up life-sized photos of local civil rights activists who protested the death of George Floyd in May.

Each person’s photo will be accompanied with a narrative detailing their story.

Olin is a visual artist who prefers abstract expressionism with representational elements.

After graduation from Nauset Regional High School, she attended Bennington College in Vermont, where she received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts and humanities.

She received her Masters of Fine Arts in studio art from SUNY University at Albany last year.

Nagle recently moved to the Cape from South Carolina, and discovered her artistic talents after three separate brain injuries starting with a car accident in 2017.

Her artistic medium for the past three years has been the creation of one-of-a-kind fashion accessories.

A gallery walk is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 to allow residents to safely view the three projects after completion and learn about their significance from the artists themselves.