Local Lawmaker Proposing Four Day Work Week

HYANNIS – New legislation to create a three-day weekend pilot program in Massachusetts has been co-filed by Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes.

The voluntary program would allow businesses to transition employees to a reduced work schedule without an overall reduction in pay.

“As we work to make Massachusetts a premier destination for businesses and workers, we must prioritize workforce health and happiness,” said Fernandes.

“By creating more time for family, friends, and leisure through a three-day weekend, we can attract and retain top talent, boost productivity, and promote a dynamic and innovative economy that benefits all residents,” he said.

Entitled the “Massachusetts Smart Work Week Pilot,” the program will accept applications from employers across the state to participate in the study.

Participating employers would agree to regular reporting to help study the effects of transitioning employees and businesses to a four-day work week and in return could qualify for a tax credit.

Research indicates that four-day work week models have the potential to reduce burnout and boost performance among workers without affecting employer productivity.