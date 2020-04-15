Coffee Roaster Launches Effort to Help Local Nonprofits and Businesses

DENNIS – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Three Fins Coffee Roasters has launched “Grounds for Good,” a program that will enable its patrons to support local nonprofits and businesses that are being negatively impacted by the virus.

Through Grounds for Good, 50 percent of the sales price of each 12-ounce or 5-pound bag of coffee purchased will be donated back to participating nonprofits or businesses.

“We’re doing this because it is important to give back to the community,” said Catherine Bieri, co-owner of Three Fins.

“We don’t want to see anybody lose their business because of this. Whatever we can do to help, we will do.”

When customers purchase a bag, they are given the choice of which nonprofit or business they want to support.

Current beneficiaries include the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod in Hyannis, The Bashful Tarte Bakery in South Yarmouth, CrossFit Hyannis, CrossFit Nauset in Orleans, the Inn on Main in Yarmouth Port, Mermaids on Cape Cod Boutique in West Dennis, and the Provincetown Art Association and Museum.

Other businesses and nonprofits will be added based on need and as the program evolves.

“We are grateful for businesses like three fins taking the initiative to assist organizations like ours during such a critical time,” Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Executive Director Julie Wake said.

“It’s especially important for our local artists and cultural nonprofits both of which could be devastated by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Every little bit helps which is why we are so appreciative of programs like Grounds for Good which raise awareness to the need and funds to help us address it.”

Since opening three fins coffee roasters in 2017 with her husband Ron Reddick, Bieri said the most rewarding aspect of the job has been the sense of community the shop has instilled.

“People come in and have book clubs and meetings, that community engagement is the most enjoyable part which is sad because it isn’t happening now,” said Bieri.

“It’s a tough time coming to work, it’s just not the same. We miss people being here, it’s a ghost town inside here that has been the toughest part.”

During the quarantine, Three Fins has been able to remain open because it is a wholesaler.

Bieri said she understands that other businesses, like The Bashful Tarte, CrossFit, and Mermaids on Cape Cod, do not have that luxury.

All are ones that she and her husband have either supported as customers or partnered with through their coffee house.

The couple chose to support the Inn on Main through Grounds for Good after hearing it was hosting first responders during the pandemic.

The pair selected both the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod and the Provincetown Art Association and Museum because they understand the important role the arts plays in the community.

Recently, the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod launched the Cape Cod Arts Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to local artists that have lost work as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“When this all starts to settle, we don’t want to see the community or the Cape change,” Bieri said.

“We don’t want to see any empty buildings down our Main Street, we want to see businesses come back, we want to see theaters come back, and we want to see art galleries and museums come back.”