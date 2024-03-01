Tim Whelan Joins Heroes in Transition

MASHPEE – Former State Representative for the 1st Barnstable District and Marine veteran Tim Whelan has joined the Heroes in Transition Board of Directors.

The organization provides programs for veterans and their families like community meet ups, animal therapy, and more to help them adjust to civilian life.

Whelan said he’s eager to assist their goal of reaching more veterans and their families to get them the services they require.

Whelan has a long relationship with HIT, having served as the keynote speaker at its 14th Annual Fall Gala last September.

“As a Marine veteran and a longtime public servant, Timothy understands why it’s so critical to support those who are serving and have served our country,” said HIT Executive Director Nicole Spencer in a statement.

“His background and expertise will serve as an invaluable asset as HIT takes the next steps in its growth. And his passion for giving back and helping his fellow veterans will play an important role in the work we’re doing.”