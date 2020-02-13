You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Timeline for Proposed Wind Farm off Martha’s Vineyard Pushed Back

Timeline for Proposed Wind Farm off Martha’s Vineyard Pushed Back

February 13, 2020

MARTHA’S VINEYARD (AP)  – A company behind a proposed wind farm off the cost of New England says permitting delays have pushed back the target operation date.

Vineyard Wind said Tuesday it had received word from the Department of Interior that the final environmental impact study for the 84-turbine wind farm planned off of Martha’s Vineyard will be published later than previously anticipated.

Vineyard Wind’s CEO said that as a result, commercial operation in 2022 is no longer expected.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management was expected to make a decision last year on the proposal, but it delayed a ruling amid reports of continuing concerns from federal fisheries officials and others.

