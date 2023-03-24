Tobey Hospital Honored In Newsweek’s 2023 List Of Worlds Best

WAREHAM – Tobey Hospital in Wareham was recently honored with Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford in Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023.

The three regional hospitals make up Southcoast Hospitals Group, which received special recognition for performing above average for CMS infection prevention measures.

Compiled by Newsweek’s own research teams as well as data collected by global research firm Statista, Inc., the partnership ranked over 2,300 hospitals from around the world using a complex methodology including recommendations by medical experts, patient accounts, patient reported outcome measures, and numerous quality guidelines.

“I am so proud of our staff, both on the front lines and behind the scenes,” said Ray Kruger, President and CEO of Southcoast Health.

“It is an outstanding accomplishment to be named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals,” he said. “The fact that Southcoast has earned this prominent recognition consecutively since 2019 demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our community and providing exceptional; care across the South Coast region.”

414 hospitals from the United States earned a spot on the list, with 17 hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island included in the rankings.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter