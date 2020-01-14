Keyes to Hold Campaign Reception

SANDWICH – Candidate for State Representative, Tom Keyes, is holding a special reception next week that will feature State Representative Marc Lombardo.

Keyes was a member of the Sandwich Board of Selectmen for six years and was also the chair of the Sandwich Economic Development Committee, as well as the deputy speaker of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.

He’s running for the Republican nomination for the Fifth Barnstable State Representative seat. Incumbent Randy hunt is not running for reelection.

Currently, Keyes is the executive director of the North Atlantic Archaeological Collaborative.

The event is set to take place Friday, January 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stomping Grounds Grille, located at 240 Main Street, Buzzards Bay.

For more information on the reception, call 508 737 2603.