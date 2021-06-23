Top Elections Official Urges Quick Action on Mail-In Voting

BOSTON (AP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Tuesday that with current no-excuse mail-in voting laws set to expire at the end of June, state lawmakers need to take action quickly to extend those rights through the end of the year.

Up to 21 cities and towns, including Boston, have preliminary municipal elections scheduled for September 14, with another 13 cities scheduled to hold elections on September 21.

There’s significant support on Beacon Hill for extending the voting options that were adopted during the pandemic and proved popular with voters, although lawmakers have yet to vote on a single compromise bill.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press