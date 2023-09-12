Center for Coastal Studies Receives $2.7M to Fight Ghost Gear

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown has been awarded over $2.7 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help fight ghost gear.

The project is a multi-agency partnership spanning the coastlines of Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, addressing abandoned, lost, or discarded fishing gear that can go on to entangle marine wildlife.

According to the Center, the award will facilitate a more streamlined regional response with shared assets, increased communication and dedicated project personnel.

Coordinator of the Marine Debris and Plastics Program at the Center Laura Ludwig said there’s no quick fix to the problem, but the award will go a long way in expanding ghost gear removal efforts.

“The Center for Coastal Studies is thrilled that our proposal to collaborate with experienced partners in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts on issues concerning fishing gear debris was selected for funding,” said Ludwig in a statement.

“Though there is no silver bullet solution to the problem of marine debris, this ‘silver buckshot’; approach will make a huge difference in our shared marine environment, and I am personally excited to be expanding our CCS ghost gear removal program to other areas of Massachusetts. Thanks to this funding from NOAA’s Marine Debris Program, CCS and its partners will address regional priorities outlined in NOAA’s 2019 Gulf of Maine Marine Debris Action Plan by sharing best practices, unique assets and personnel, and by capitalizing on built-in efficiencies between partners.”

North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340, are especially vulnerable to entanglement. It is the leading cause of death for th whales alongside vessel impacts.