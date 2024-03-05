Dennis Town Meeting Approves Church Property Purchase

DENNIS – A special town meeting in Dennis approved the purchase of a former Fall River Catholic Diocese church property last week.

Town meeting was held at Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate School on Thursday.

Voters by majority authorized the select board to acquire the former Our Lady of the Annunciation Chapel at 187 Upper County Road.

The cost is two-point-three-million dollars from the town’s “free cash” fund. Dennis Select Board chair Christopher Lambton called it a great purchase which would not be a tax burden. He added there were better offers, but that the Fall River Diocese wanted to sell to the town, calling them “better stewards” of the property.

Lambton said the board has waited to make decisions on how to use the property until the vote went through. He said the possibilities include open space, recreation and/or housing. Lambton said there will be plenty of opportunities for people to weigh in at future meetings.