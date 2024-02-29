You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Top Story / High Wind Warning For Cape And Islands Until 7 A.M. Thursday

High Wind Warning For Cape And Islands Until 7 A.M. Thursday

February 28, 2024

HYANNIS – Eversource is responding to power outages from Wednesday’s rain-and-wind storm on Cape Cod which is continuing to affect the region tonight.

Eversource has taken care of about 700 outages in Barnstable and Yarmouth, while new outages are being reported at this hour in Bourne. Earlier this evening, Bourne police closed the area of Clay Pond and Cliff Roads for a utility pole leaning over.  

The Steamship Authority has waived change and cancellation fees for ferry travel scheduled through noon tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning posted for the Cape and Islands until 7 a.m. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

