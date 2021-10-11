Town Of Barnstable Announces Flu Clinic At St. George Church

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable will distribute Influenza/Pneumococcal vaccines as a clinic on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.

The drive through clinic will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28 in Centerville.

Masks are required for the clinic, and the town is advising those attending to fill out consent forms in advance to reduce waiting time.

Consent forms may be obtained at Health Division on 200 Main Street, Hyannis or on the Town of Barnstable website, Health Division.

There will be a nominal charge of $3.00 each for the immunizations. Those unable to pay will not be charged.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter