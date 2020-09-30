You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town of Barnstable Hosts Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine Clinics in Oct and Nov

September 30, 2020

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is hosting drive-thru flu shot vaccine clinics in October and November in an attempt to get residents protected against the influenza virus.

Health officials have said that they’re expecting a second wave of coronavirus to hit the country in the fall and winter and they add that protecting against the flu will help medical services in the battle against COVID-19.

The first clinic will take place on Wednesday, October 7 from 9-11:30am and the second will be on Wednesday, November 4 from 3-5pm.

Both clinics will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Centerville.

The clinics are open to all Town of Barnstable residents ages 3 and older.

Participants are asked to fill out consent forms in advance to reduce waiting time and there is a $3 charge for immunizations.

For more information, go to the Town of Barnstable’s website.

