Town of Barnstable Lays Out Guidelines on Utility, Excise Bills

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has clarified details regarding water utility bills and motor vehicle excise tax bills.

New due dates and the waiver of penalties and interest apply only to the Hyannis Water system bills. They do not apply to bills issues by the Barnstable Fire District, COMM Fire District, and Cotuit Fire District.

Excise bills will be dated April 9, 2020, and they have already been printed. Although the bills indicate a due date of May 8, taxpayers will have until June 30 to pay the bill without any penalties or interest added.

For more information, contact the town directly or your respective water department.