Town Of Barnstable Offering Grant Funding To Promote Tourism & Local Events

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is inviting local Civic Associations and Nonprofits to apply for a 2022 Tourism Mini-Grant to draw in visitors and promote local events.

All eligible organizations marketing events or providing visitor services in Barnstable’s seven villages are eligible for up to $1,000.

All recipients must match grant funding one-to-one to qualify.

Past recipients include Love Live Local Inc., The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation Inc., The Cape Cod Art Center, and the Osterville Village Library.

Applicant submissions must be delivered to the Town of Barnstable by 11:59pm deadline on Friday, February 25, 2022 deadline.

Grant funds will be awarded no later than March 25, 2022.

To learn more about the guidelines and application process, click here or contact Gloria McPherson, Planning & Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Barnstable by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter