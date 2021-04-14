Town of Barnstable Seeks Community Feedback on Action Plan

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable is seeking feedback from the public for the draft One Year Annual Action Plan for 2021.

They’re also releasing a Citizen Participation Plan at the same time on Wednesday, April 14.

The plan can be found either online or in-person at the Planning and Development Department.

The Action Plan highlights certain funding priorities for the town throughout the year, and the Citizen Participation Plan will focus on the public process aspect.

The plans are parts of Barnstable’s Community Development Block Grant Program which seeks to make community improvements.

It’s funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Just over $300,000 is anticipated to be the cost of this program for the 2021 program year, which starts in July.

Any comments should be submitted to the Planning and Development Department or by email to Elizabeth Jenkins before May 14.

Both will be available on the town website here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter