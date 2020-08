DENNIS – The Town of Dennis announced that selectmen will hold their annual Summer Resident and Taxpayer meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

While the meeting will be physically closed to the public, any interested party is invited to join the meeting via remote participation by calling 646-558-8656 and entering an ID number of 781-301-5968.

The meeting will be streamed at the Town of Dennis’s website or on Channel 18 in Dennis.