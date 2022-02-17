You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Town Of Orleans Announces Multiple Vacancies On Committees, Council Seats

February 17, 2022

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans Select Board is seeking residents to fill open seats on various commissions, committees and boards.

The town currently has available seats on its Cultural Council, Cultural District Committee, Finance Committee, Fourth of July Committee, Marine and Freshwater Quality Committee, Human Services Advisor Committee, Zoning Board of Appeals, Zoning Bylaw Task Force, and Community Center Feasibility Task Force.

Interested citizens may fill out a Citizen Interest Form available on the Town’s website under “Boards and Committees”.

The Select Board will be scheduling appointments and holding interviews on the first, second and third Wednesday of the month.

For more information, contact the Town Administrator’s office at (508) 240-3700 extension 2415.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

