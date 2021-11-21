You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Orleans Seeking Input on Seasonal Workforce Housing Needs

November 21, 2021

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans Planning Board is seeking input from local businesses as it works on zoning bylaws to address a lack of accommodations and shortages of workers for Cape businesses.

Proposed changes would allow dormitory housing within town to augment seasonal workforce residence availability.

Questions in the survey cover topics such as business type, reliance on J-1 workers, what percentage of employees need summer housing, and strategies used to obtain workers.

The survey also includes a space for employers to offer input on what they see as obstacles in workforce housing.

To take the survey, click here or visit the Town of Orleans website.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Local News
