Yarmouth Offers Grants to Help Small Businesses

September 17, 2020

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is offering a new round of funding to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The program offers short-term working capital to cover expenses such as commercial rent and mortgage, payroll, and qualifying debt service when a business does not have the resources to cover the costs.

“The town is poised to help keep Yarmouth businesses open as we enter the shoulder season on Cape Cod,” said Yarmouth Town Administrator Daniel Knapik.

“We see this program’s expansion as an important way to assist our business community.”

The program is funded through the CARES ACT and the Town’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) provided annually to the Town of Yarmouth by US HUD.

Income limits and other requirements apply.

“By expanding our program beyond its initial offering of payroll assistance to help with items such as rent assistance, we believe this new round of funding will provide needed support for Yarmouth businesses,” said Yarmouth Economic Development Coordinator Kyle Pedicini.

Program applications can be obtained by clicking here

For additional information on state and federal business assistance programs currently being offered, click here.

