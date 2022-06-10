Yarmouth Seeks Public Input On Proposed Water Conservation Plan

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Board of Selectmen is seeking public input regarding a proposed Water Conservation Plan ahead of a scheduled town meeting to discuss the topic on June 21, 2022.

The plan would update the town’s existing Water Conservation program to align with current state standards, working in conjunction with a revised Drought Management Plan which will include triggers to proactively address potential shortages in the water supply.

Additionally, the plan would also incorporate a Long-Term Corrective Action Plan completed by the town in March to address PFAS contamination detected in the town’s water.

The Water Management Act Permit for the town, which has 24 drinking wells, is currently overdue for renewal.

Of the 24 drinking wells four of them are currently inactive, with three shut down due to detected PFAS levels above regulated limits.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter