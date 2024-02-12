You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town Offices Closed Due to Storm

Town Offices Closed Due to Storm

February 12, 2024

HYANNIS – Several towns will shut down town offices and will enact parking bans due to the impending storm expected to bear down on Cape Cod beginning early morning Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Cape Cod and the islands starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts of more than 60 mph are forecast.

Dennis will have a parking ban in effect from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday so the Department of Public Works can get out and clear roadways during the day tomorrow.

Bourne will also have a parking ban starting at 1 am. Officials said vehicles are prohibited from parking along public ways in order to expedite plowing and sanding operations.

Any vehicles found in violation of this parking ban after 1AM are subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense, said Bourne officials in a statement.

The Steamship Authority will also close its Reservation Office all day, with most Nantucket service to be cancelled Tuesday save for the 6:30 am trip of the M/V Eagle.

 

