Trail Improvements Complete on Wellfleet Path

WELLFLEET – Trail improvements have been completed at a Wellfleet path to ensure it continues to provide an accessible outdoor experience for people.

Work to resurface the Robert R. Read All Persons Pathway has been completed. The pathway is part of Wellfleet Bay’s trail from the Nature Center to Goose Pond Bridge.

The All Persons Pathway was designed to accommodate wheelchairs. Project officials from Mass Audobon said the trail had eroded over the years and was uneven in places.

“This project is an example of Mass Audobon’s commitment to making the many special places it protects here on the Cape and statewide as welcoming and accessible as possible,” visitor experience coordinator Christine Bates said.

Bates also said there are possible plans to extend the pathway past the Goose Pond bridge to provide people with another bird-viewing spot at the nearby marsh.

The Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary also offers sensory trail experiences with audio tours that can be accessed from smartphones. Large-print guides and trail guides printed in braille are also available.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter