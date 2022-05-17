You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Transit Gears Up as Cape Cod’s Summer Season Approaches

Transit Gears Up as Cape Cod’s Summer Season Approaches

May 17, 2022

The CapeFlyer arrives into the Hyannis station from South Station in Boston.

HYANNIS – The unofficial start of Cape Cod’s busy summer season—Memorial Day—is just around the corner and the CapeFlyer is getting ready to roll again.

Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Director of Planning and Grants Leah LaCross said they’re looking forward to the return of their annual train service, which will start that holiday weekend. 

“That’s always a great thing to happen. It will provide one round trip per weekend day with extra service on the holiday.”

The CapeFlyer offers free Wi-Fi, pet accessibility and space for bicycles. On holiday weekends, extra coaches are also added to expand passenger seating.

Though the Cape’s annual busy season begins soon, COVID pandemic still shows lingering effects on the transit industry, with ridership at about 73 percent of 2019’s figures, according to LaCross, though she also expects upticks this season. 

More on the CapeFlyer program, including schedules, can be found here.

