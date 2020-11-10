Trash Bash Raises $35,000 for Local Organizations

ORLEANS – Nauset Disposal recently finished their virtual Trash Bash Fundraiser and reported that they raised over $35,000 for local organizations.

The money will go towards the Cape and Islands United Way, Center for Coastal Studies, Cape Cod Cares for the Troops and Wild Care.

“We got such positive feedback and such support from the community. It definitely went far passed what we really thought we were going to do this year, which was great,” said Kara Boule, Marketing and Community Investment Manager with Nauset Disposal.

Boule said that the Trash Bash was not without its challenges in a year marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The in-person event that the Bash usually takes the form of needed to be reworked into this year’s virtual format, which required a lot of planning on behalf of the event organizers.

Boule said that despite the format change, Nauset Disposal customers were very supportive of the changes that needed to be made to ensure public safety.

Though the amount of money raised was below last year’s $45,000 raised by 850 attendees, Boule said this year’s funds are still well above expectations.

“To make $35,000 this year as just an online fundraising tool, that’s so far passed what we expected. The outpouring from the community was so incredible. I would say thirty-five thousand is ten thousand more than I would have expected if you had asked me back in September,” said Boule.

This year’s event featured a sweepstakes for participants, where people entered by donating and the winners of which received one and two-night stays from Pelham House Resort, Surfside Hotel and Suites, and Mirbeau Inn and Spa.

As the pandemic continues, Boule said that Nauset Disposal is looking into other ways it can mobilize its customers into giving back to their community in a safe way.