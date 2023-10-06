Trauma-Informed Investigations Focus of Cape Law Enforcement

YARMOUTH – The executive leadership from nearly all law enforcement agencies across Cape Cod came together recently to learn and focus on how trauma-informed investigation and culture impact creates positive outcomes for victims of crime.

Over the last several years, the Yarmouth Police Department has employed Victim Services Advocates as a part of its special victim’s unit and utilized trauma-informed practices as a part of its investigations with victims of crime.

“The results of our investigations being able to move forward successfully through the criminal justice system have been tremendous, well above the national average,” said YPD Chief Kevin Lennon.

“This is why we wanted to bring this training to our law enforcement partners across the region,” Lennon said.

This summer, the YPD Special Victims Unit composed of Detective Michael Zontini and Victim Services Advocates Annie Catalano and Shelby Ray received approval and funding through the Department of Public Health Secual and Domestic Violence Trust Fund Grant to bring a specialized trainer to the area for a two-part session.

Following both sessions there were discussions for ways to incorporate the practices directly into departmental procedures, as well as how to provide additional training for front-line officers and dispatchers to improve the scope of trauma-informed practices.