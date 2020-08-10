You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Abruptly Escorted from Briefing After Shooting Near White House

August 10, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP)-President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said.

He says the shots were fired by law enforcement, and he believes the individual who was shot was armed.

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue just blocks from the White House, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

By Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo and Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

