You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Truro House Relocation Project Continuing Thursday

Truro House Relocation Project Continuing Thursday

February 21, 2024

TRURO – Some drivers will be dealing with delays on the Outer Cape Thursday morning on Route 6.

The town of Truro says there are two houses being relocated from South Pamet Road and Walsh Way. The two-day project got underway on Wednesday.

Activities are scheduled to resume at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Pamet Road and Route 6, lasting three hours and concluding at 25 South Highland Road. Route 6 will not be closed, but the town is telling motorists to expect delays and use alternate routes if they are available.

The relocation will be supported by the Truro police, fire and public works departments to ensure emergency access for residents. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 