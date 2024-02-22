Truro House Relocation Project Continuing Thursday

TRURO – Some drivers will be dealing with delays on the Outer Cape Thursday morning on Route 6.

The town of Truro says there are two houses being relocated from South Pamet Road and Walsh Way. The two-day project got underway on Wednesday.

Activities are scheduled to resume at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Pamet Road and Route 6, lasting three hours and concluding at 25 South Highland Road. Route 6 will not be closed, but the town is telling motorists to expect delays and use alternate routes if they are available.

The relocation will be supported by the Truro police, fire and public works departments to ensure emergency access for residents.