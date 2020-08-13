You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Truro Selects Robert Wood to be Next Town Manager

August 13, 2020

TRURO – The Truro Select Board has chosen Robert Wood to be the town’s next Town Manager.

The current interim City Manager in Bastrop, Texas was picked over Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien and Greeley, Colorado Assistant City Manager Paul Fetherson.

The board has scheduled an executive session to conduct negotiations with Wood on Friday.

Wood replaces current Truro Town Manager Rae Ann Palmer who has been in the position since 2014.

Palmer, who was set to retire at the end of June, announced in April that she was going to stay with the town for a few more months to help through the coronavirus pandemic.

