Truro Special Town Meeting Moved Again Due to Potential Voter Fraud

TRURO – Truro Special Town Meeting has been pushed back again as town officials continue to work through the 66 total voter registration challenges filed with the town. Officials continued the meeting multiple times to allow for investigation into what town officials reported may have been illegal voting efforts by part-time residents.

The Board of Registrars addressed all registration challenges that were received by October 17, but administrative appeals have been filed in at least two cases, said authorities. The board also anticipates additional appeals in the coming week as individuals have just been notified that they have been removed from the voting list.

Headlining items on the warrant include a proposal for 160-unit affordable housing development near Truro Central School and a new Department of Public Works expected to cost at least $15 million dollars.

Special Town Meeting has been continued to November 28 at 5:30 pm at the Truro Central School. Town officials said that it is the final date and will likely not be moved again.

