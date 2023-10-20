Truro Town Meeting Moved Due to Potential Illegal Voting

TRURO – Truro’s town meeting originally scheduled for Saturday was delayed after town officials reported what may have been illegal voting efforts by part-time residents.

It has been rescheduled for November 2nd, though officials said it could be moved again.

According to the town, sixty-six voter registration challenges have been filed and the Board of Registrars, and it would not have been possible to see to them before the original meeting date.

The matter has drawn the attention of Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr who said he is considering requesting that the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office investigate. Cyr is a Truro native.

