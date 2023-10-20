Truro Town Meeting Moved Due to Potential Illegal Voting

TRURO – Truro’s town meeting originally scheduled for Saturday was delayed after town officials reported what may have been illegal voting efforts by part-time residents.
It has been rescheduled for November 2nd, though officials said it could be moved again.
According to the town, sixty-six voter registration challenges have been filed and the Board of Registrars, and it would not have been possible to see to them before the original meeting date.
The matter has drawn the attention of Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr who said he is considering requesting that the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office investigate. Cyr is a Truro native.
The following is the full statement from the Town of Truro:
A special town meeting is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the
Truro Central School. Sixty-six voter registration challenges have been filed and the
Board of Registrars yesterday authorized hearings to be held on all such objections. It is
simply not possible for such hearings to be held before Saturday, or, indeed, in the next
couple of weeks. Following input from Town Counsel and the State Elections Division,
and a request from the Town Clerk, on Saturday the Town Moderator will exercise his
authority pursuant to the provisions of G.L. c.39, §10 to unilaterally continue the October
21, 2023 meeting for up to 14 days. Following the Moderator’s consultation with the
Town, the continued meeting will be scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on November 2, 2023 at the
Truro Central School. Be aware that depending on how the residency hearings are
progressing, the Town Moderator may again exercise his authority to continue that
meeting for another 14 days.
While voters are welcome to attend the October 21, 2023 meeting, the Moderator will only
open the meeting and continue it. There will be no check-in for voters and the Town
Moderator will not be taking any motions or undertaking any of the business on the special
town meeting warrant.
Thank you for your understanding as we navigate these unusual circumstances.