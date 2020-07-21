You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Fire Departments Receive FEMA Funding

July 21, 2020

TRURO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced $6.4 million in direct assistance grants to 226 fire departments across the nation. 

The grants come through the agency’s FY2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental program . 

The AFG-S program is providing $7,971.43 in grants for Truro Fire Department, grants of $5,000 to Wareham Fire Department, and $152,179.30 in grants for Yarmouth Fire Department. 

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is one of three FEMA grant programs with a focus on enhancing the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards. 

FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the recipient agencies. 

It will be the agency’s responsibility to manage their grant award within federal guidelines, with monitoring provided by FEMA Fire Program Specialists. 

More information on the grant program can be found here

