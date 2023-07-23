You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two Falmouth Residents Headed to Junior Olympics

Two Falmouth Residents Headed to Junior Olympics

July 23, 2023

FALMOUTH – Two Falmouth brothers will be headed to the US Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships in Oregon from July 24 to 30.

Joseph and Jonathan Wilson, both 10 years old, are the sons of the Boys & Girls Club’s Director of Operations, Lloyd Wilson.

Joseph Wilson will be participating in the 400m, 800m and long jump events, while his brother Jonathan Wilson takes on the 100m, 200m, and long jump as well.

“Everyone here at the Boys & Girls Club is very excited about it and wishes them all the best in Oregon, but to us they are already winners,” said Club Executive Director Ruth Provost.

The 2023 Junior Olympics will be held at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.

The championships will feature athletes from across the United States between ages seven to 18.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 