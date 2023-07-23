Two Falmouth Residents Headed to Junior Olympics

FALMOUTH – Two Falmouth brothers will be headed to the US Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships in Oregon from July 24 to 30.

Joseph and Jonathan Wilson, both 10 years old, are the sons of the Boys & Girls Club’s Director of Operations, Lloyd Wilson.

Joseph Wilson will be participating in the 400m, 800m and long jump events, while his brother Jonathan Wilson takes on the 100m, 200m, and long jump as well.

“Everyone here at the Boys & Girls Club is very excited about it and wishes them all the best in Oregon, but to us they are already winners,” said Club Executive Director Ruth Provost.

The 2023 Junior Olympics will be held at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.

The championships will feature athletes from across the United States between ages seven to 18.