Two Indicted for June Shooting in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has announced that a Grand Jury has indicted a 16-year-old juvenile and Chrystian Anderson, 20, of Pembroke for their roles in the shooting of an 18-year-old male victim in Hyannis.

Both the 16-year-old juvenile defendant and 20-year-old Chrystian Anderson were indicted on charges of fire-armed assault with intent to murder, Assault and Battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and conspiracy.

On June 25, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Main Street and High School Road in Hyannis.

It was later discovered that the 18-year-old male victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

He was later flown to Tufts Medical Center via Medflight, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Barnstable Police Department.

The 16-year-old juvenile defendant will appear in the Barnstable Juvenile Court and Mr. Anderson will appear in the Barnstable Superior Court to be arraigned on a later date.