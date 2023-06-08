U.S. Army Birthday Celebration in Hyannis Begins Thursday

HYANNIS – A ceremony to recognize the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday will take place at the John F. Kennedy Memorial in Hyannis on Thursday, June 8.

The Army’s New England Recruiting Battalion will be on hand for the event, as they will also swear future soldiers into the service. General Gary Brito, a Hyannis native and a graduate of Barnstable High School, will also attend and speak to attendees.

Captain Albert Daniel Jenkins is the company commander for the South Shore U.S. Army Recruiting Company.

“Some of these young kids have not been able to see a four-star general yet because they just enlisted. This is an opportunity for them to meet him, shake his hand. They will get their certificate, and this should be a lot of fun.”

The ceremony will begin at noon.