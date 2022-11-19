You are here: Home / NewsCenter / U.S. Bid to Stop Airline Partnership Goes to Judge

U.S. Bid to Stop Airline Partnership Goes to Judge

November 19, 2022

 

Photo by Brett Sayles, Courtesy Pexels

BOSTON (AP) – The government and two major airlines are giving starkly contrasting views about the impact of an alliance between the airlines.

Closing arguments were held Friday, November 18 in federal district court in the government’s lawsuit to break up a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue.

The partnership lets the airlines coordinate schedules and share revenue on many routes to and from New York and Boston.

The government says it’ll reduce competition and cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year in higher fares. The airlines say it’s already leading to new routes without raising prices.

The case is an important test of the Biden administration’s aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws.

BY DAVID KOENIG, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 